Richard Keys hints job he’d like Jurgen Klopp to take next and it’s absolutely wild

With Gareth Southgate’s England side flattering to deceive in the European Championship, Richard Keys has called for a change of management mid-tournament.

Prompting some laughter from his fellow pundits and commentators, the disgraced Sky Sports presenter suggested on beIN Sports: “Harry Redknapp’s sat in Dubai tonight, give him a call. [Jurgen] Klopp won’t do it but Harry, you think he’d be on a plane tomorrow morning? Too right he would!”

Namedropping the German tactician would at the very least indicate the 67-year-old is open to the possibility of him replacing the former Middlesbrough boss.

Whether that would be a popular pick amongst Three Lions fans, of course, remains to be seen.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 57-year-old is set to enjoy a well-deserved break from the sport and it’s deemed unlikely that he would cut his sabbatical short – a la Liverpool in 2015 – for any offer.

READ MORE: ‘I’m told’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to exciting Liverpool transfer rumour he’s heard

READ MORE: ‘Delighted to welcome’: Liverpool chief now confirms that summer deal is officially done

Let Jurgen rest

If anyone deserves some time away from football to enjoy with their family and reflect on their accomplishments – it’s Jurgen Klopp.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has put his heart, body and soul into the task of restoring Liverpool back to the perch Alex Ferguson was once so keen to knock us off.

Ultimately, however, the prominence of his role saw him engaging with far more than the day to day struggles and hurdles of managing the Reds.

It was often left to Klopp to hold the banner for player welfare – an often times thankless task that saw him painted out to be a moaner and a schedule sceptic.

What a shame his voice won’t be around in the Premier League from 2024/25 onwards to criticise an increasingly draining schedule for top-flight footballers.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions