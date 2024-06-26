(Video) Richards calls for Trent to be recalled to England starting line-up

Finally, some pundits are starting to see sense and that it’s not Trent Alexnader-Arnold who’s in the wrong but Gareth Southgate – which is why our man should be in the starting line-up.

After another poor performance, it’s clear that the England team is better with our vice captain in it and Micah Richards has called for a return to the team.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the 36-year-old said: “I would maybe go with Walker left back and Trent right back… getting the width from Alexander-Arrnold down that side, you’re getting quality into the box and at times he has moved into to Mmdfield as well.”

This would allow the best passer of the ball in the competition to play in the position he has spent his whole professional career at Anfield and won every trophy doing so – replacing the man with no major trophies in English football, Kieran Trippier.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Trent Alexnader-Arnold (from 29:47) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

