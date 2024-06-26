‘I’m told’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to exciting Liverpool transfer rumour he’s heard

Liverpool have yet to open talks with PSV over the possibility of a move for their talented Belgian winger, Johan Bakayoko.

The good news, as Fabrizio Romano reported this morning, is that no other club have reached out to the Eredivisie title holders either as of yet.

“Arsenal are also being linked with Johan Bakayoko by some outlets, while names like Chelsea and Liverpool have also come up, but I’m told nothing is concrete yet for Bakayoko,” the CaughtOffside columnist informed The Daily Briefing.

“Many clubs are following the exciting young Belgian winger, but no club has reached out to PSV Eindhoven yet, so we need to be patient on this one.“

The 21-year-old registered 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) for the Dutch outfit.

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on bolstering their forward options this summer – particularly the right-hand side.

Liverpool have enough depth on the left

There are ongoing question marks over whether Luis Diaz remains the right fit for Liverpool and what we expect of our forward players.

That said, there seems to be a level of determination to keep the Colombian international at the club.

On that basis, bearing in mind the availability of Cody Gakpo who has impressed in the Euros this year on the left-flank, we have enough in the way of options to choose from.

The same most certainly can’t be said of the right flank. As world-class and sensational as Mo Salah is, we can’t really afford to go into the 2024/25 campaign without backup.

More to the point, we can’t afford to not secure a long-term successor at a time when the Egyptian King’s terms remain set to expire in the summer of 2025.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions