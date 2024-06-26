Arne Slot has told Hughes and Edwards his two main Liverpool summer transfer priorities

Arne Slot has reportedly informed Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes of his two main priorities in this summer’s transfer window.

The 45-year-old is gearing up for his first season as Liverpool head coach, with the Premier League campaign now just over 50 days away, and he’ll be seeking to strengthen his squad in the meantime.

To that end, TEAMtalk reported that the Dutchman has told the Anfield hierarchy that a left-sided centre-back and a defensive midfielder are ‘top of his wishlist’, with a new goalkeeper also likely to be on the agenda.

The Reds are believed to be less restricted than some of their top-flight rivals in terms of their scope for summer spending, which could give them an edge for a few transfer targets.

Most Liverpool fans will probably share Slot’s two main priorities when it comes to incoming summer transfer activity at Anfield.

Joel Matip’s departure has lessened our centre-back options, which at times can be rendered threadbare by the less than trustworthy injury record of Ibrahima Konate.

Also, none of the Reds’ current players in that area of the pitch are predominantly left-footed (and neither is LFC-linked Leny Yoro), so it’s no wonder that the new head coach wants to fill that particular void.

As for strengthening our defensive midfield options, even Wataru Endo has called for reinforcements in that position. Coming from the man whose starting berth would be most at risk if a new number 6 is purchased, that lays bare the need for Liverpool to address their options in the middle of the park.

If those two parts of the squad are enhanced going into August, Slot would likely view that as a satisfactory state of affairs, with another month then remaining to address the goalkeeping situation and possibly a new winger too if Luis Diaz is tempted to Barcelona.

Of course, as we saw last summer with the abrupt departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, the transfer outlook can change drastically and unexpectedly, so the positions which are deemed top priority now could be bumped down the list should a current Reds player exit in unforeseen fashion.

For the time being, it’s good to hear that the new head coach hasn’t been hesitant in going to Edwards and Hughes with his wishlist for the weeks ahead.

