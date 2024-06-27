(Video) Alexander-Arnold on which sporting job he would like outside of football

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham’s off-field bond has grown stronger during the Euros and now the pair have been asked what sporting job the pair would have, if they were not footballers.

The Real Madrid man wanted to be a quarter back to which the Scouser replied: “I want to say the same but I’ll go something different, I’ll go tennis player.”

READ MORE: (Video) Mac Allister’s outrageous skill for Argentina with corner nutmeg

It’s not likely we’ll ever see our vice captain make the move to a new sport but it’s interesting to see where his interests lie.

Given a public love for F1, it may be a slight surprise to not hear our No.66 give this a mention.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s comments (from 12:22) via England on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions