(Video) Carragher recalls what Klopp did during only team meeting he worked under him for

Many people may not know that Jurgen Klopp managed Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard for one ‘friendly’ game at the end of his first season as manager and he’s recalled what happened.

Speaking on BOSS Podcast, the Scouser said: “I remember the team meeting, I wouldn’t say it was anything special that I hadn’t seen before but the fact that me, Steven and Steve McManaman were in the room.

“I was just watching the team, thought it would be interesting to see Jurgen’s team talk and sometimes you might see a manager and he might make reference to us, or like maybe put on a bit of a laugh and a joke.

“Because don’t forget it’s an end the season game, like not trying to impress us but almost like put a bit of an act on for us but I was watching him and he didn’t reference us at all.

“I thought he’s got this presence that he doesn’t care that Stevie G, the best player in Liverpool’s history, is in the room there.

“He’s just like, ‘I’m Jurgen Klopp, this is my team talk’ and he was doing a serious team talk.

“I always remember coming off at half time, we walk into the tunnel and I mean I’m competitive, and he went mad at the referee for not giving us a penalty and we were already winning 2-0!”

It’s an interesting insight into how competitive the German was during a meaningless game and how he was setting in his high standards from the start.

It’s no surprise then that the boss went on to win the trophies that he did and why such a massive change in culture happened, leaving us in a strong position today.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Klopp (from 1:28:35) via BOSS Podcast on YouTube:

