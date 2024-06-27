Collymore claims Liverpool fans ‘will be happy’ if Slot ticks one box in summer transfer window

Stan Collymore isn’t expecting a lorryload of transfer activity at Liverpool this summer, although he’s claimed that Reds fans will be happy if Arne Slot can tick one particular box.

A fortnight into the window, LFC have inevitably been linked with a wide gamut of players in virtually every position on the pitch, but realistically only a small portion of those reported targets will end up at Anfield by the autumn.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, the 53-year-old doesn’t think the new head coach will be given a particularly huge war chest with which to play, but he’s suggested that supporters will be satisfied so long as there’s adequate depth in every part of the squad.

Collymore wrote: “I don’t think there are any Euros players at the moment, at the price points Liverpool are working with, that they’d sign as statement transfers. Clubs are, of course, waiting until July 1 because of the new football selling year regulations.

“With Arne Slot coming in as the head coach, they’re not going to give him anything Jurgen Klopp didn’t have – so there’s not going to be a £100m signing coming in. As long as he gets numbers in areas where Liverpool are short, I think supporters of the club will be happy.

“For me, they’ve got enough up top, they’ve got enough midfielders, right-back is well covered in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley. Maybe some left-back cover?”

We can certainly see Collymore’s point in relation to ensuring that every area of the pitch is well covered, considering how a plethora of injuries left Klopp rather short at times last season.

A smattering of academy talents stepped up commendably to fill the voids, but ultimately the inferior squad depth to Manchester City and Arsenal told as our Premier League title challenge withered away during April.

Centre-back and defensive midfield appear to be the priority positions for Liverpool at the moment, although Slot may also be on the lookout for a new backup goalkeeper to Alisson Becker and possibly some wide attackers if Luis Diaz and/or Mo Salah were to leave.

As Collymore referenced, a left-back could also be targeted if Kostas Tsimikas were to move on, amid reports that Anfield chiefs won’t stand in the Greece defender’s way if he wishes to exit.

Unlike the midfield revamp which took place last summer, the current transfer window will likely see embellishments to the squad rather than a major overhaul, although one marquee signing wouldn’t go amiss.

Considering how busy a fixture schedule Liverpool will have in 2024/25, it’s imperative that Slot feels he’s well covered in every part of the pitch before the market shuts on 30 August.

