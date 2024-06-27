(Image) Firmino adorns surprising English club’s shirt; scored five goals against them for LFC

Bobby Firmino may have left Liverpool but he will forever be part of the club, though if he was to start wearing shirts of our rival teams it could upset some fans.

Thankfully though, our former No.9 played it safe even if it was a strange sight to see the Brazilian wearing a Burnley away kit.

READ MORE: Rooney makes surprise call for Joe Gomez to solve England’s woes

After scoring five times against the Lancashire outfit, their supporters may not be too happy to see our former striker adorning their badge either.

It seems this has all come about through a friendship with their right back Vitinho, meaning we may even see the Al-Ahli captain at Turf Moor as a fan one day!

You can view the image of Firmino courtesy of his Instagram account (via @APLFC_ on X):

When I woke up this morning, I did not expect to see Roberto Firmino in the Burnley 23/24 away kit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eFnUHU8hnX — Akash 🔴 (@APLFC_) June 27, 2024

