(Video) ‘I could get on board with it’ – Paul Gorst reacts to Liverpool links with ‘exciting’ 25y/o

Paul Gorst has given his firm approval to one Liverpool-related transfer link which emerged this week.

As reported by The Palace Way, the Reds recently contacted the representatives of Eberechi Eze, who’s currently on duty with England at Euro 2024.

The Liverpool Echo journalist said that he ‘sat up’ and took notice of the rumour when he first heard of it, and he believes that the Crystal Palace maestro could fit the ‘profile’ of player that LFC have purchased in recent years.

Gorst told The Redmen TV: “It’s a very exciting link, isn’t it? When I saw it yesterday, I sat up and thought ‘Yeah, I could get on board with it’. Every time I watch him play at Palace, he looks so silky and smooth. He progresses the ball really well. He can play centrally; he can play wide.

“There’s a lot about it that I like. The idea of him playing for Liverpool for the next five years excites me. It’s one that made me sit up and take note.”

“The profile of the player a little bit further down in the Premier League, possibly having a release clause in his contract, a player who’s possibly on the cusp of taking another step forward – there are a lot of boxes being ticked there. It does sound like a Liverpool type of signing. It’s an exciting one and I hope it’s true.”

We share Gorst’s excitement regarding the links with Eze, who of course put LFC to the sword when Palace won at Anfield in April.

Much like the Eagles as a whole, the 25-year-old ended the season in flying form to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

Already experienced in the Premier League, he turns 26 on Saturday and is operating in what’ll likely be the peak years of his career. He won’t come cheap, but he could indeed fit the profile of signing which has worked a treat for Liverpool in recent times.

You can view Gorst’s comments below (from 1:14), via The Redmen TV on YouTube: