Deal done: Liverpool hero now wants out with two players; believes he’ll get more minutes in Spain – report

Liverpool are in the midst of a summer of change and one senior permanent departure is on the brink of being completed already.

As reported on Newspaper Diario de Sevilla (via Sport Witness): ‘It’s first backed up that the goalkeeper will leave Liverpool for free at the end of his contract, and once he joins Betis he’s not just going for a ‘sabbatical’ year.

‘It’s claimed that Adrián is arriving to replace Claudio Bravo, who joined the La Liga side at 38, the same age as him, proving there’s still time to be the number one.’

It’s set to be a summer of change and with John Achteburg leaving the club and rumours around Caoimhin Kelleher also departing, there could be another key change in a key department.

If we had to pick of all our goalkeepers to not be surrounded in rumours this summer, it would be Alisson Becker and thankfully that is the case.

However, Fabian Otte is coming into the club with Arne Slot and so a new era is upon us – possibly something that Adrian is considering.

Turning down a contract offer at Anfield is a brave move for the Spaniard but with it being obvious that first-team football won’t be on offer, then perhaps it should be applauded for our Super Cup hero.

Real Betis was a first home for the 37-year-old and to be able to bookend his career with the same team in your home country, is always an attractive opportunity.

Following friends and other senior options in Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara out the exit door shows how much is changing since the loss of Jurgen Klopp.

