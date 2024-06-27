Road to potential Euro 2024 glory opens up for remaining Liverpool players

The group stage of Euro 2024 has now concluded, and the 16 remaining teams all know their pathway to potential glory in Berlin on 14 July.

Ten Liverpool players went to the tournament and seven still remain. Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Vitezslav Jaros have all returned home disappointed with their nations’ early exits, but for several of their Reds teammates, the European dream remains alive.

For those still involved in the competition, let’s look at their potential routes to the final, which may be helpful for anyone looking to place a bet on Euro 2024.

READ MORE: Dutch pundit drops Arne Slot prediction that Liverpool fans would dearly love to come true

READ MORE: ‘Getting closer…’ – Champions League winner who’s open to Liverpool move ‘could leave’ his club this summer

On one side of the draw, Diogo Jota’s Portugal meet Slovenia, while Ibrahima Konate and France take on Belgium, with both matches taking place next Monday (1 July). Should the two Liverpool players taste victory, they’ll come up against each other in the quarter-finals.

The winner of that will likely face either Spain or Germany in the last four, with La Roja facing Georgia and the hosts taking on Denmark. Provided that there isn’t an upset along the way, we should be in for a heavyweight semi-final pairing.

Netherlands have the biggest LFC involvement at Euro 2024 with Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch all in the squad. They’ll come up against Group E winners Romania in the round of 16 on Tuesday 2 July, where a win would see them advance to a quarter-final against Austria or Turkiye.

Elsewhere on that side of the draw, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez will be hoping that England can drastically improve on their limp group stage performances when they face Slovakia on Sunday evening.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

If Gareth Southgate’s men can come through that game, they’ll meet either Switzerland or Italy in the last eight, with the presence of the latter offering an opportunity to exact revenge for defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

There’s duly the possibility for heavy Liverpool involvement in one of the Euro 2024 semi-finals if it’s to be Netherlands against England, with as many as five members of Arne Slot’s squad potentially coming up against each other in Dortmund on 10 July.

We could still see both finalists featuring players from Anfield, which’d ensure that an LFC player lifts the Henri Delaunay trophy for the first time since 2012, when Pepe Reina was part of the Spain squad which won back-to-back titles.

There’s a lot of football to be played before the final, though, and it’s theoretically possible that all seven Reds involved in the round of 16 could be gone home prior to the quarter-finals. They’ll obviously be praying that doesn’t happen, even if it’d certainly help with Slot’s pre-season preparations!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions