(Video) Mac Allister’s outrageous skill for Argentina with corner nutmeg

Alexis Mac Allister is hoping to have a big summer with Argentina in the Copa America and has started in the perfect form in order to do so.

Not only did the World Cup winners get off to a victorious start against Canada and our No.10 nearly found the back of the net himself but the midfielder had another great moment.

Stuck near the corner flag in his own half, the 25-year-old pulled off an outrageous nutmeg on his opponent whilst maintaining possession for his nation.

It shows how cool the former Brighton man is under pressure and why he’s had such a good maiden season at Anfield.

You can watch Mac Allister’s skill via @MacAlistermo on X:

Deja que le metan un caño para recuperarla y después sale jugando TIRANDO UN CAÑO, DE TACO Y DE PRIMERA. ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER pic.twitter.com/icRTFw31fh — MACALLISTERMAN (@MacAlistermo) June 21, 2024

