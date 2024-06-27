(Video) Aaron Ramsdale comically recreates ex-Liverpool hero’s trademark celebration

Aaron Ramsdale had a go at recreating a celebration that Liverpool fans got to enjoy quite regularly at Anfield in recent years.

Daniel Sturridge scored 68 goals during his time with the Reds, many of which were immediately followed by his trademark arm-waving dance.

The Arsenal goalkeeper and some of his England teammates (including Trent Alexander-Arnold) were looking back at some of the nation’s most famous goals in European Championship history, one of which was the ex-LFC striker’s stoppage time winner over Wales in 2016.

Ramsdale recalled how that goal ‘gave me one of the best days of my life’ during a holiday in Magaluf when he was 18, and he was dared by his Three Lions colleagues to ‘do the dance’ for which Sturridge was known.

The 26-year-old duly obliged as he gave his own take on the famous celebration, much to his amusement and that of his teammates.

The ex-Liverpool striker might now be retired, but one of his trademark moves could well live on!

You can view Ramsdale’s imitation of the Sturridge dance below (from 6:13), via England on YouTube: