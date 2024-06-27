(Video) Richards doubles down on Alexander-Arnold theory; Southgate should try it

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made plenty of headlines during the Euros and his inclusion or removal from the starting line-up seems to cause mass debate.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, Micah Richards added: “stick to your usual defenders, if you want to put Walker left back I would go with that and maybe Trent right back but no I won’t put Saka left back.”

After calls for a new left back to be put in the team and a lack of an available option due to Gareth Southgate’s strange squad choices, this could provide the Scouser a route back into the starting line-up.

Given the intense media scrutiny though, our vice captain may be better off out of the firing line and away from the manager’s hapless tactics.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 18:09) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

