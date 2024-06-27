Liverpool target’s representatives send transfer message amid ‘nervousness’ at his club – report

The representatives of one reported Liverpool transfer target have ‘advised’ him to move on from his current club amid fears over a lack of game-time.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been linked on and off with the Reds for some time now, and as per Graeme Bailey for HITC this week, Anfield chiefs have asked about the 23-year-old’s situation.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the player is unconvinced by attempted reassurances from the club as to his standing within Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, and he’s fearful over how much of a role he’ll have to play given the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

His representatives are duly believed to be eyeing up a possible move to the Premier League, and there’s believed to be a ‘nervousness’ over him being left on the periphery at the Bernabeu. To that effect, he’s duly been ‘advised’ to move elsewhere if he’s struggling for minutes with Los Blancos.

Liverpool’s links with Rodrygo have done the rounds for some time, although they’ve always felt rather fanciful.

However, with Mbappe’s arrival set to push the 23-year-old down the pecking order, and a trusted reporter in Bailey asserting that the Reds have enquired about the Brazilian, there may be a new-found substance to the possibility of a transfer.

It could still be difficult for LFC to pull off, given reports that the Champions League holders value the player at more than €100m (£85m), a figure which is likely to account for a sizeable portion of Arne Slot’s summer budget.

Similar to Liverpool’s current senior forwards, Rodrygo is capable of slotting in anywhere across the frontline, a trait which’ll surely be viewed as a big plus in Richard Hughes’ book, and a goal tally of 17 in 51 appearances last season (one every three games) is respectable.

Right now it still has a sense of improbability to it, but past transfer windows have delivered bigger surprises, so Anfield chiefs are sure to be keeping a close watch on how the 23-year-old’s situation in Madrid plays out over the coming weeks.

