‘In the next days’: Fabrizio Romano predicts big week for Liverpool-linked winger Slot loves

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Newcastle United are prepared to make at least one sale ‘in the next days’.

This could see Liverpool-linked forward Yankuba Minteh offloaded to one of Everton or Olympique Lyon whose interest in the former Feyenoord loan star has been well-documented.

“On Newcastle, in the next days, let me say that there could be some movement in terms of outgoings because they are trying to sell at least one player by the end of the week with Yankuba Minteh who could be a strong candidate for a sale,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“As we are already saying Olympique Lyon and Everton are both interested.”

The Magpies wide man is understood to be leaning towards a Premier League switch as things currently stand.

A fee in the ballpark of £40m will reportedly be enough to prise the 19-year-old away from St. James’ Park this summer.

How did Minteh perform under Arne Slot at Feyenoord?

Minteh played 26 games for the Eredivisie’s second-placed outfit in 2023/24.

He managed to amass an impressive 16 goal contributions (10 goals and six assists) in that time, featuring mainly on the right flank.

With the Newcastle star set to turn 20 this July and being considered a highly-rated talent, you’d think Liverpool would be all over this market opportunity.

Alas, the Echo’s Ian Doyle has already made clear that Liverpool aren’t currently planning to reunite Minteh with his old head coach.

It feels like it would be something of a missed opportunity to allow Minteh to go to one of Lyon or Everton unchallenged. Particularly given the fact Slot is considered an admirer!

Though, clearly our recruitment team must have more exciting prospects to consider for the right winger role.

