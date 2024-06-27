Fabrizio Romano drops possible Liverpool transfer hint about 20-g/c Euros monster every big club wants

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that one ‘big English club’ was ‘also interested’ in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

However, Antonio Conte has very much made Napoli’s position clear – the Georgian winger is not for sale in the current window.

“I can tell you there was a big English club also interested in Kvaratskhelia, considering Kvaratskhelia this summer, but the deal is not gonna happen because the player is going to stay at Napoli,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“This is the position at the club.”

This follows the former Chelsea manager issuing a strict ‘no sale’ veto on a handful of players, including Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The former Rubin Kazan star registered 20 goal contributions in 45 games for the Naples-based outfit last term.

Are Liverpool interested in Kvaratskhelia?

We dare say at least half of Europe would be keen on Kvaratskhelia judging by his performances at the European Championship alone! Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United, from an English perspective, have also been linked to the forward (Manchester Evening News).

Despite a disappointing finish in the league for 2022/23’s Serie A champions, the left-sided winger has continued to impress with eye-catching performances for club and country.

Whilst we have been credited with interest, of course, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool going gung-ho for a left-sided attacker as things stand.

There’s a more glaring vacancy to be filled on the opposing flank given the lack of depth behind Mo Salah.

