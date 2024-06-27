Rooney makes surprise call for Joe Gomez to solve England’s woes

Liverpool fans have been engulfed in the media debates that have surrounded Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer but it seems that Joe Gomez could be someone to help put out some fires.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Wayne Rooney said: “At the minute, it’s Tripper or [Joe] Gomez, for me, who should play there [at left back].

“I was very surprised and really shocked that Ben Chilwell didn’t get picked – just for the balance of having a left-footed player there.”

It was certainly a strange decision to only select an unfit Luke Shaw as the one left footed option to play at left back, putting pressure on the squad.

The former Everton striker though is clearly touting for the Newcastle defender to hold his position or draft in our No.2.

After a season as our utility man, filling a void left by James Milner, our longest serving player excelled in several positions – including covering for Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

With Kieran Trippier not exactly excelling, to bring in our 27-year-old could be a strong idea and one that he certainly deserves.

With Micah Richards pushing for our No.66 to play right back and move Kyle Walker to left back, there’s certainly plenty of options provided from our players.

We know better than most just how good the duo are and it would be great to see them excel on the international stage.

