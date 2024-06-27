Arne Slot will love defensive midfielder news now coming out of Liverpool

In what will surely be a boost for Arne Slot’s pre-season plans at Liverpool, Stefan Bajcetic has not been included in Spain’s 22-man training squad for the Olympics.

The 19-year-old misses out, with La Roja instead drafting Adrian Bernabe (Parma), Benat Turrientes (Real Sociedad), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Pablo Barrios (Atletico Madrid), and Aimar Oroz (Osasuna).

That’s according to The Athletic ahead of the Paris Olympics – running from July 26 – August 11 this summer.

The Reds will first take on Ipswich Town in a 12:30pm kick-off on August 17 in the Premier League.

Is the solution to clear a path for Bajcetic?

In amongst the rumour-mongering over potential No.6 signings, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Liverpool hold Bajcetic in high regard.

At 19 years of age, he’s still quite the raw talent and there should be no rush to put the weight of a 60+ games season on his shoulders.

That said, there’s something to be said for gradually easing him into the first-XI on a regular basis.

What better opportunity than now given we have a robust (if not quite world-class) 31-year-old holding midfielder in Wataru Endo?

We’re big fans of the Japanese international, but if we’re all realistic – he’s not going to be the long-term solution at Anfield.

Perhaps, then, we must merely pave the way for Bajcetic to take the reins in a year or two’s time.

