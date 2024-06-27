Wow: Arne Slot’s £483m Liverpool starting-XI for 2024/25 season if the rumours are true

There is a conceivable eventuality where Liverpool make no signings in the summer.

Arne Slot naturally wishes to evaluate his squad in pre-season and he’s waiting on more than a few key names until after the international tournaments or their respective nations are knocked out – whichever comes first.

After all that, a combination of factors may serve to work against the recruitment department. The Reds’ Dutch head coach may simply decide he’s not yet had enough time with the squad to make a decision. Top targets may not be available or out of our price range.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

There is, of course, a world where several new faces are brought in to freshen up a team that finished third in the Premier League last term.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops possible Liverpool transfer hint about 20-g/c Euros monster every big club wants

READ MORE: ‘In the next days’: Fabrizio Romano predicts big week for Liverpool-linked winger Slot loves

What could Arne Slot’s £438.3m first-XI look like?

Taking into account the value of potential first-team signings, Football Transfers’ values for our current starters, Arne Slot could be walking into the 2024/25 campaign with a £m first-XI:

Alisson Becker (£32.8m)

Andy Robertson (£32.1m)

Virgil van Dijk (£23m)

Riccardo Calafiori (Football Today (via Yahoo! Sport) – £42.2m)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£38.6m)

Alan Varela (£59.7m release clause, according to TeamTalk)

Alexis Mac Allister (£44.3m)

Dominik Szoboszlai (£47.7m)

Luis Diaz (£36.1m)

Darwin Nunez (£42.8m)

Mo Salah (£39m)

In fairness, a few names could be substituted in given links to the likes of Leny Yoro, Youssouf Fofana, Johan Bakayoko, and the like.

Realistically, it’s hard to see anyone displacing our Egyptian King from the off. Unless the 31-year-old is taking part in the Olympics with the Pharaohs and may require a break before engaging with the start of the next league campaign.

We’re of a mind that a new defensive midfield signing is looking somewhat unlikely at this stage. Though, Varela does have a number of traits that may make him appealing to our recruitment team.

The links to Calafiori are genuine and there’s no question he would be an exciting addition to the squad following an impressive Euros campaign with Italy.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions