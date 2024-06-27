(Video) Adorable: What Kostas Tsimikas motivated Liverpool youngster to do in training

Could Kostas Tsimikas become one of the latest in a long line of player-turned-coaches in football?
It’s a nice thought to contemplate for our Greek Scouser who showed off his coaching skills in a Liverpool ad filmed with Orion Innovation.
The former Olympiacos fullback was spotted offering some sage advice to one U9 star during a crossbar challenge – and it looks like it very much paid off!
Perhaps we’ll be seeing the defender on the touchline in a coaching capacity before too long.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:
Coach Kostas 🗣️ The Greek Scouser on hand with Wataru and Lucho to assist our U9s and the crossbar never stood a chance 😉@CurrentlyOrion | #Ad pic.twitter.com/rjVo7fVoyi
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 27, 2024