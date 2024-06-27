(Video) Adorable: What Kostas Tsimikas motivated Liverpool youngster to do in training

Could Kostas Tsimikas become one of the latest in a long line of player-turned-coaches in football?

It’s a nice thought to contemplate for our Greek Scouser who showed off his coaching skills in a Liverpool ad filmed with Orion Innovation.

The former Olympiacos fullback was spotted offering some sage advice to one U9 star during a crossbar challenge – and it looks like it very much paid off!

Perhaps we’ll be seeing the defender on the touchline in a coaching capacity before too long.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: