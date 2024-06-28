(Video) Adorable video of Van Dijk meeting lucky German kids shows leadership

Virgil van Dijk is captain of club and country and this leadership has been evident in a different way to representing both sides well on the pitch.

Alongside Nathan Ake, our No.4 met with some lucky German children in Bremen and entered to a chorus of kids shouting: “Van Dijk!”

The defensive duo then went onto a pitch and posed for some pictures and our man certainly matched the energy of the youngsters around him.

After a tough few games at the Euros, the 32-year-old will be hoping that results can pick up and he can be celebrating like the children he brought so much joy to.

You can view the video of Van Dijk via @OnsOranje on X:

