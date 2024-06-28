Development on Riccardo Calafiori transfer ahead of post-Euros twist – report

Riccardo Calafiori could very well be one of the most highly sought-after transfers of the summer window and isn’t necessarily guaranteed to move to Juventus.

The Bologna centre-back has built on an impressive club campaign, posting a couple of impressive performances at the European Championship.

“Juventus are interested in Calafiori, but with the way this Euros is going, he is playing very well, he will have interest from the Premier League,” the CaughtOffside columnist told the Daily Briefing.

“Already Arsenal have asked about him, but I think there will be others too. It will be an auction at the end of Euro 2024.

“Right now, there are no other names for Real Madrid. They will do everything possible to sign Yoro.”

Italy have since qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, thanks in no small part to the 22-year-old’s gut-busting contributions in extra-time vs Croatia.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Mohammed Kudus transfer stance telling as summer bombshell hands Slot major boost

READ MORE: Nico Williams again speaks out on his future after report casts new light on Liverpool links

What is the current state of play with Riccardo Calafiori?

Fabrizio Romano reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Bologna are expecting ‘big proposals’ for their star man in the near future.

🚨🇮🇹 After initial plan to keep Riccardo Calafiori, Bologna now feel that will be almost impossible. Bologna anticipate big proposals for Calafiori soon. Juventus have player’s green light since May but still no agreement with Bologna. 👀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League clubs, now keen. pic.twitter.com/mtidaYqsS1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

Realistically, we’d hope that Liverpool would be involved in the mix if a switch to Juventus isn’t guaranteed.

We’re still grossly lacking in alternative left-sided centre-backs and continue to have no long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk.

Whilst it remains to be seen if Calafiori’s potential could carry him up into such remarkable territory, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the Italian national.

It’s worth a conversation, at least.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions