(Video) England insider reveals Liverpool tactics to convince teammate of Anfield transfer

Liverpool fans are often some of the most disillusioned England supporters, although we’d still be happy to see some of the better players donning a red shirt.

Speaking about the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Conor Coady revealed just how hard Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson tried to convince Jude Bellingham to make the Merseyside move.

With the former Everton defender stating that the two Reds were “man marking” the then Borussia Dortmund midfielder, we can’t say that they didn’t try.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be and now we can all worry about our vice captain being lured to Madrid by the same man he was trying to get to L4!

You can view the video of Coady talking about Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Liverpool’s tactics with Bellingham via @5liveSport on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson tried EVERYTHING to get Jude Bellingham to join Liverpool 😂#BBCFootball #EURO2024 #LFC pic.twitter.com/QcDsPpx3Du — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) June 28, 2024

