Mohammed Kudus transfer stance telling as summer bombshell hands Slot major boost

Mohammed Kudus is understood to not be considering leaving West Ham United this summer.

Yet, in the same breath, sources close to CaughtOffside have now claimed that the Ghanaian is satisfied with the release clause set for his services.

A hint, perhaps, that he would be open to the prospect of a switch if not outright pushing for one.

“Liverpool are another outfit that has been persistently linked with Kudus. Ongoing interest in Luis Diaz from PSG and Barcelona, not to mention the uncertainty around Mo Salah’s future amid probing from the Middle East, has prompted the Reds to search for alternative options,” as was noted on Empire of the Kop’s sister site.

“Although Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring the wide man’s situation, no official talks have taken place at the time of writing.

“Sources have confirmed that any offers made will be below the €100m mark as Kudus believes his current release clause is a fair price to pay for his services.

“However, it should be noted that the former Ajax star is not currently considering leaving the Hammers in the current window.”

The former Ajax star registered an impressive tally of 25 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

The Merseysiders, for their part, are understood to be keen on the prospect of adding a right-sided winger to their ranks this summer.

Would Kudus be the right fit for Liverpool?

At 23 years of age with a year of Premier League football under his belt, you’d have to imagine Kudus will be ticking a few boxes in recruitment meetings.

Perhaps one concern, when comparing the West Ham man to the likes of Yankuba Minteh (19), is how prepared the Ghana international would be to play second-fiddle to Mo Salah.

One point worth making to get around this hurdle, of course, is the player’s considerable versatility.

Kudus can play on either flank, if need be, and has experience as an attacking midfielder and centre-forward.

With Arne Slot potentially set to preside over a record-breaking number of games in his first season at Liverpool – it can never hurt to have extra versatile options to call upon.

Elsewhere: Mo Salah may avoid Olympics duty

In a burst of potentially positive news for our new head coach, it has been reported by Paul Gorst at the Echo that the Egyptian FA are ‘increasingly resigned’ to Mo Salah not playing a part in the upcoming Olympic Games.

The potential benefit is twofold: the former Roma man will enjoy an uninterrupted break from competitive football and play a significant part in Slot’s pre-season preparations.

Music to the 45-year-old’s ears, we dare say!

