Liverpool know ideal reaction to transfer news that has emerged – report

Liverpool may be forced to secure suitable goalkeeping reinforcements this summer to account for the potential departure of Adrian.

The third-choice shotstopper is reportedly closing in on a return to his homeland amid interest from Real Betis. There’s also the very real possibility that Caoimhin Kelleher’s desire for more first-XI minutes sees him pursue an exit from Anfield in the current window.

In that case, it explains Globo Esporte’s (via Sport Witness) report on the Reds’ alleged interest in Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento.

Given the club have already rejected Inter Milan’s €15m [£12.7m] bid for the player’s services, Richard Hughes and Co. now know they’ll have to improve on this with any potential offer made.

Who is Bento?

The 6′ 4″ ‘keeper has been playing his senior club football in Brazil and has yet to have a taste of the European scene.

Impressive performances at home, however, have seen him earn a number of call-ups to the national team in recent times.

This could add to Liverpool’s potential attraction to the footballer given Alisson Becker will already be in a good position to offer our recruitment team an assessment of the 25-year-old’s character and quality.

A potentially reasonably-priced solution to the conundrum we may be faced with in terms of our goalkeeping department.

