Liverpool summer departure ‘happy to be back’ as he signs for new club; Anfield story officially over

It wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp and his staff who left Liverpool this summer but several players went out the exit door and now we can see where one will spend next season.

As reported on hannover96.de: ‘Hannover 96 signs Melkamu Frauendorf from Liverpool FC.’



Speaking with his new club, the 20-year-old said: “I am very happy about the chance to be back in Germany and to have the opportunity to play in the 3rd division at Hannover 96.”

The Ethiopian-born midfielder joins the likes of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara by leaving Anfield this summer and will prove that there is a future away from the Reds.

Whilst most will be more interested in seeing where the two senior options will end up playing, it will be interesting to see how Melkamu Frauendorf progresses in Germany.

Despite moving to a team in the second division of German football, it seems clear that the academy graduate will represent their younger side in the league below.

This provides a clear route up the divisions for a player who we signed from Hoffenheim in 2020 and will be hoping to one day play in the Bundesliga.

Having made just two first team appearances for us though, it’s going to be a big ask to march up the leagues but it’s over to the player to make his mark.

