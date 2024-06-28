(Video) Nunez scored in seventh straight game for Uruguay; finish is absolutely world-class

Darwin Nunez may very well be in the form of his life at the moment, having scored in his seventh straight game for Uruguay.

It’ll be news to Arne Slot’s ears if he was keeping an eye on the Liverpool forward’s progress during the Copa America.

The former Penarol hitman struck the kind of finish you could imagine Michael Owen appreciating. There was perfect placement over the flailing arm of the ‘keeper, rather than going for pure power, after having made a superb diagonal run.

What a footballer we have on our hands going into the 2024/25 season, Reds.

Keep a very close eye on him – we have a feeling he may very well explode this campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @copaamerica_ENG & @PremSportsTV: