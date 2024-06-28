(Video) Nunez shows off playful side in media zone; new relaxed Darwin

Darwin Nunez is enjoying the best period of football since he arrived at Liverpool, it’s just a shame for us that it’s not coming whilst he’s wearing a Liver Bird upon his chest.

This high performance level is transferring into a much more happy and relaxed version of the striker and that was on show after his most recent goal scoring display.

Videos of our No.9 in the media mix zone show the forward peeping his head through the advertisement boards in a playful manner.

This is the side of the player that we need to see Arne Slot extract, in order to ensure we see the best of the 25-year-old.

You can view the Nunez video via @drwnunez on X:

