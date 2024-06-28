(Video) Nunez and Suarez share beautiful moment for Uruguay that Liverpool fans will love

Darwin Nunez may be the current hero of Uruguay with his brilliant scoring form but it’s safe to say that Luis Suarez is the main man for his nation.

Although our No.9 is thriving, the reception that welcomed the former Red shows how far the 25-year-old has to go to match his legacy.

As Liverpool fans we’ve been very lucky to see both men in their prime and let’s hope that the current leader of our front line can transfer his international form to Anfield.

When it comes to role models, there certainly aren’t many better players that we’ve ever been blessed to see wear a red shirt than the former Benfica man is currently looking up to.

You can view the video of Suarez and Nunez via @TVCIUDADuy on X:

#URUxBOL| 🚨 ATENCIÓN: ingresa el jugador más aclamado por el público del MetLife Stadium, con 139 partidos en la Selección Uruguaya y 68 goles, con la cinta de capitán en e brazo, se viene a la cancha Luis Alberto Suárez Díaz. Sale muuuuy aplaudido Facundo Pellistri.… pic.twitter.com/hvrw5NWlbQ — TVCIUDAD (@TVCIUDADuy) June 28, 2024

