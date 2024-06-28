(Video) Nunez tussles with reporter in media mix zone after comical interaction

Darwin Nunez is enjoying some brilliant form for Uruguay and after scoring in his seventh straight game for his nation, the good vibes kept on coming.

Entering the media mix zone after the match, our No.9 was approached by a reporter who was holding a carton of orange juice with the face of our striker on the front.

It appears that this stems from an interview where the former Benfica man admitted that he loved the drink as a child, meaning he was delighted to see his own face adorning it now.

A playful tussle began with the member of the media, showing how much the 25-year-old is currently enjoying his football and how loved he is in his home country.

