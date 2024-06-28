(Video) Saka makes bold Alexander-Arnold prediction away from red shirt

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a Liverpool player through and through but Bukayo Saka has offered an interesting thought into where his future may lie.

Speaking on the national side’s YouTube account, the Arsenal attacker was asked which of his teammates he could see being a manager in the future.

The 22-year-old said: “Do you know who’s on my mind, Trent. I think he could be a gaffer, you know. He loves the game, I could see it potentially.”

Although he may not be donning our colours on the pitch, it’s an interesting prospect to think of whether the Scouser could one day be coaching the Reds instead.

You can watch Saka’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 1:49) via England on YouTube:

