(Video) Trent shows Southgate what he’s missing with outrageous training moment

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been unceremoniously hooked from England’s starting line-up but that hasn’t stopped him from impressing.

Thanks to a clip shared from the national team’s social media account, we can see our vice captain scoring an outrageous goal.

It’s safe to say that every other manager would be trying to find a way to get a player with this level of talent into their team, not Gareth Southgate though.

Whilst the former Middlesbrough coach continues to cut his nose off to spite his face, the Scouser will also continue to excel on the training field.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s goal via @England on X:

