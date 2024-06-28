Nico Williams again speaks out on his future after report casts new light on Liverpool links

Nico Williams looks set to be one of the most highly-courted footballers in this year’s summer transfer window.

The bad news for any interested party, however, is that it looks like the player is going to take some convincing to even consider leaving Athletic Bilbao ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The 21-year-old told reporters, in comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, he’s ‘very, very happy’ in his current home.

🚨🇪🇸 Nico Williams on his future: “I have already said that Bilbao is my home”. “I just renewed recently and I’m very very happy here”, told @RadiogacetaRNE. pic.twitter.com/0hkwDYD83z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

The Spain winger recently signed a new contract keeping him at Bilbabo until the summer of 2027.

Williams registered 27 goal contributions in 37 games last term as Ernesto Valverde’s outfit finished fifth in La Liga to secure European football for 2024/25.

What is Liverpool’s stance on Nico Williams?

Unfortunately, it seems Liverpool won’t be one of several clubs to potentially test the attacker’s resolve.

The ever-reliable James Pearce of The Athletic reported that Liverpool won’t be going for the left-sided forward in the current market.

Admittedly, that’s far from a surprising reality given how well-stocked we are in that department.

Currently, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo can all play in the position and it seems we are intent on keeping hold of our Colombian international despite interest from Barcelona and PSG.

