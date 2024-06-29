(Video) Alisson produces lightning quick reflexes to deny Paraguay certain goal in Brazil win

Alisson Becker underlined why he’s the best goalkeeper in the world with a sublime reaction save during Brazil’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in the Copa America overnight.

The Selecao bounced back from their disappointing draw against Costa Rica to easily dispatch Daniel Garnero’s side, and their number 1 produced a moment of brilliance in Las Vegas.

Paraguayan midfielder Damian Bobadilla let fly from distance, with his shot deflecting off of Eder Militao as the ball suddenly changed course.

It could’ve caught out many a goalkeeper but not Alisson, who reacted quickly to get across and push it away from danger, thus preventing a certain goal.

It’s the sort of brilliance that we’ve come to expect from the 31-year-old, yet we should never take his excellence for granted.

You can view Alisson’s save below, via @pedromoreno90_ on X: