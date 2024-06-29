‘I’m listening…’ – Brazilian gem drops intriguing reply when asked if he’s joining Liverpool

A Brazilian attacker in whom Liverpool are reportedly interest appears to have left the door open regarding the possibility of a move to Anfield.

Igor Paixao played under Arne Slot at Feyenoord for the past two seasons, and Globo Esporte claimed that the Reds have him under consideration this summer.

In an interview with the Brazilian outlet, the 24-year-old was asked straight out if he’s going to LFC, to which he replied: “I’m listening and watching on social media. A lot of people are always tagging me and asking: are you going to Liverpool? I don’t know anything, I’m just waiting.”

He added that the decision over his future isn’t up to him and that ‘together with my agents and the board of directors we will decide the best path to follow’, while also hailing the ‘exceptional job’ that the new Liverpool head coach performed at De Kuip.

Paixao – who turned 24 yesterday – is primarily a left-sided winger who netted 12 goals in 45 appearances for Feyenoord last season (Transfermarkt).

As outlined by figures from FBref, he can be a real handful in the final third. Over the past year, he ranks among the top 8% of positional peers in Europe for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, the top 7% for shots per game and the top 11% for shot-creating actions per match.

He’s not the only left winger being linked with Liverpool at the moment, amid reports of an enquiry being submitted for Anthony Gordon, along with apparent interest in the likes of Nico Williams and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Each of those would likely command a substantial transfer fee which could be beyond LFC’s budget if other parts of the squad (such as centre-back and a defensive midfielder) are prioritised, so Paixao may be seen as a fallback option if other left-sided alternatives prove too expensive.

Judging by the 24-year-old’s comments, he’s not banging down the door to try and leave Feyenoord, but it seems that the right offer might just entice him elsewhere, and we have a head coach who’s already won the Brazilian’s enormous respect.

