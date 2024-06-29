Enquiry made: Liverpool ask about rapid Euro 2024 forward who racked up 23 G/A last season

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a transfer enquiry for a player who’s barely been seen at Euro 2024 despite enjoying a magnificent season at club level.

As reported by Graeme Bailey for HITC, Anfield chiefs have asked Newcastle about Anthony Gordon, a player who’s greatly admired by the Reds after being highlighted by LFC’s scouting and analytical departments as someone with the potential to rise to the very highest level in football.

Arne Slot is believed to be eager to enhance his attacking options over the summer, regardless of whether or not the exit-linked Luis Diaz and Mo Salah remain on Merseyside. Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to have interest in the 23-year-old Magies winger.

Gordon’s game-time at Euro 2024 so far has been limited to a token appearance off the bench during the closing minutes of England’s dreary goalless draw against Slovenia in midweek, but if the Three Lions continue to falter in attack, surely we’ll see more of him during the knockout rounds of the tournament.

It seems surprising that he’s been marginalised by Gareth Southgate after a fine season which saw the ex-Everton winger score 12 goals and set up another 11 in 48 outings for Newcastle, registering just under one goal contribution in every two appearances (Transfermarkt).

The 23-year-old, who grew up idolising Steven Gerrard, has been given a glowing reference by Magpies teammate Bruno Guimaraes, who earlier this year gushed (via Chronicle Live): “He has been amazing, he is so quick and when we get the ball to him we know he is going to do something special.”

Gordon has already proven that he can excel in the Premier League, and his nationality means that he wouldn’t eat into Liverpool’s non-homegrown quota if the Reds were to sign him. Also, he’s at an age where he’s accrued plenty of high-level experience but is only now coming into the peak years of his career.

Of course, Newcastle will inevitably demand a lofty transfer fee if they’re to part with the winger – the Liverpool Echo has even quoted a possible valuation of £100m – so Richard Hughes would need to be thoroughly convinced of his abilities if he’s to commit to a deal for him.

It’d take a sizeable offer to merely bring the Magpies to the negotiating table, but as we’ve seen before with the £75m acquisition of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, LFC aren’t averse to pushing the boat out for a player from a domestic rival if they feel that he’s the perfect candidate.

Will they do so again with Gordon? We’ll find out over the next couple of months.

