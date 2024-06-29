Liverpool at top of queue for Euro 2024 colossus after EPL rivals see offer turned down – report

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool appear to be at the head of the queue when it comes to the transfer chase for one of the stars of Euro 2024 so far.

Marca journalist Diego Pico has claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Reds are the ‘first team in line’ for Giorgi Mamardashvili after Newcastle had an offer of €25m (£21.2m) turned down by Valencia for the goalkeeper.

Anfield is labelled a ‘new door’ which has opened for the 23-year-old, amid claims that a ‘multi-million’ pound offer has been tabled from the Saudi Pro League for Alisson Becker.

There was no mention as to whether Liverpool have actually contacted the LaLiga swoop about a possible move for the stopper. As it stands, LFC are merely cited as a viable alternative for him after the Magpies’ bid was rejected.

Georgia have been a breath of fresh air at Euro 2024, and a big part of their success is down to Mamardashvili, who’s made more saves than any other goalkeeper during the tournament so far.

He repelled no fewer than 11 shots in the 1-1 draw against Czechia last Saturday in what was arguably the best individual performance by any player in the group stage, and he could be a busy man when he faces Spain in the round of 16 on Sunday night.

With continuing uncertainty over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future at Liverpool, the Reds could certainly do with lining up a quality alternative to Alisson, whose status as our number one looks unshakable right now.

However, having established himself as a guaranteed starter for Valencia and seen his stock rise at Euro 2024, Mamardashvili surely won’t be content to sit on the bench, a fate which could await him if he were to come to Anfield.

We’d absolutely take him in Arne Slot’s squad all day long, but realistically it’s difficult to envisage LFC being able to attract him this summer as things currently stand.

