(Video) Top bins: Luis Diaz gives goalkeeper no chance as he nets in emphatic Colombia win

Luis Diaz was on target as Colombia booked their passage to the quarter-finals of the Copa America with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Costa Rica.

The Liverpool forward scored from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark to send his country on their way to a second victory at the tournament, and his finish was so perfectly placed that the opposition goalkeeper may as well have been sitting among the spectators in attendance.

The 27-year-old dispatched it into the top corner of the Costa Rican net, and even though the ‘keeper dived the wrong way he’d have no hope of getting to it even if he’d guessed correctly.

It was the kind of emphatic finish which bodes well for the Reds once Diaz is back on Merseyside and gearing up for the 2024/25 club season.

You can view Lucho’s penalty below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @balltopvnj on X: