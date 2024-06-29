Liverpool tank who Klopp dubbed ‘special’ could’ve left Anfield this week before talks broke down

It’s been revealed on Saturday morning that Liverpool could’ve secured a marquee signing for Arne Slot this week, although it would’ve involved a current Reds player leaving the club.

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a potential move to Anfield recently, with Graeme Bailey reporting for HITC that an enquiry had been made by Merseyside chiefs for the Newcastle forward.

According to the Daily Mail, the Magpies had actually been ready to sell the 23-year-old this week as they seek to avoid breaching profitability and sustainability rules, only for negotiations to collapse.

The proposed deal involved Jarell Quansah moving to St James’ Park in exchange, but Liverpool didn’t want to lose the defender, even if it meant getting in the former Everton winger.

The Reds may have proceeded with a possible mobe for Gordon if the package has been different, and it’s even claimed that a medical would’ve taken place in Germany amid his ongoing involvement with England at Euro 2024, although talks between the two clubs could potentially be revived in the coming days.

Although Gordon would make for an exciting addition to Liverpool’s attacking ranks, this news comes as an early win for Richard Hughes in his tenure as the Reds’ sporting director.

The Newcastle winger enjoyed an excellent season which saw him net 12 times for the Magpies, but it wouldn’t have been worth losing Quansah just to get in the 23-year-old.

The LFC academy graduate was magnificent during his debut campaign in our first team, so much so that Jurgen Klopp hailed the youngster’s ‘special’ ball-playing abilities (BBC Sport), and it wasn’t by accident that the 21-year-old played 33 senior games in 2023/24.

Whereas Liverpool are currently well stocked in attack even without Gordon coming in, Slot’s centre-back depth isn’t quite as firm, especially considering the unenviable injury record of Ibrahima Konate.

Well done to Hughes for putting his foot down and not instantly parting with Quansah to get the deal done with Newcastle. It would’ve been a travesty to jettison the Warrington-born colossus in those circumstances.

