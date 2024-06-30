Liverpool could have a crucial edge over rival suitor for £40m genius; Hughes has seen him before

Liverpool could have a vital edge over a rival suitor for one reported transfer target this summer.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks, although Sacha Tavolieri claimed over the past few days that Juventus were in the process of finalising an agreement to sign the 22-year-old.

However, according to today’s print edition of the Sunday People, LFC could be better placed than the Bianconeri to snap up the £40m-rated maestro.

Their report claims that Bologna are actually encouraging bids from Premier League clubs as they’re reluctant to sell the player to their Serie A rivals, who’ve already lured manager Thiago Motta from the Rossoblu.

It’s also mentioned that the Reds’ new sporting director Richard Hughes had previously observed Calafiori in his previous capacity at Bournemouth.

Earlier in the week it seemed that Calafiori was bound for Juventus, but it now appears that Liverpool could have a crucial edge over the Bianconeri thanks to Bologna’s unwillingness to do business with a domestic rival.

The Reds aren’t alone among Premier League clubs in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, though, with Chelsea and Arsenal also offered encouragement by the Rossoblu’s reported stance.

As we’ve highlighted on EOTK in recent days, the defender has been fantastic for Italy at Euro 2024, and he was badly missed on Saturday as suspension ruled him out of their meek 2-0 defeat to Switzerland which ended their hopes of retaining their European crown.

A gifted centre-back who can also play on the left, Calafiori possesses a wide cross-section of desirable traits for a player in his position, as evidenced by statistics from FBref in relation to other defenders across Europe’s five main leagues over the past years.

Whereas some centre-backs can excel defensively but be found wanting in possession, or vice versa, the Bologna star has a brilliantly balanced set of attributes, and at 22 he should only get even better over the next decade.

There certainly appears to be a gaping opporunity for Liverpool to pounce for the Italian, and it’s one that they simply can’t let slip through their fingers. Hughes must, at the very least, make a valiant attempt to snap up the player.

