(Video) Fans have now spotted what Trent & Gomez did after England comeback win

When you’re as underappreciated and misused by a tactically inept coach in Gareth Southgate, can you blame the Liverpool contingent in the England squad for being a bit miffed?

Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold were spotted looking less than enthusiastic after the full-time whilst as goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane kept the Three Lions in the Euros by the skin of their teeth.

The defensive duo have, quite understandably, probably had enough by this point.

The good news is that they’ll both likely be far better appreciated at Anfield under new Reds boss Arne Slot.

