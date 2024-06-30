(Video) Not just football: Jurgen Klopp enjoys his shoutout as he soaks up another sporting love

Six weeks on from his final match in charge of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is clearly making the most of his time away from the pressure cooker of football management!

The 57-year-old was spotted in the crowd at the final of tennis’ Mallorca Championships on Saturday as he watched Alejandro Tabilo defeat Sebastian Ofner in straight sets.

During the trophy presentation to the victorious Chilean, the former Reds boss was given a shoutout by the MC, much to his appreciation as he soaked up the applause while looking resplendent in a replica of Germany’s Euro 2024 shirt.

Wherever Klopp goes, recognition will duly follow, and while of course we’d still love to have him as Liverpool manager, we’re glad to see him thoroughly enjoying his well-earned break from football.

Just imagine the reception he’ll get when he eventually makes his next appearance at Anfield!

You can view the footage of Klopp at the tennis tournament below, via @SkySportsTennis on X: