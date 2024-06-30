(Video) Wow: Liverpool fans will demand transfer after target’s unbelievable Euros moment tonight

Nico Williams is, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, not considered a serious transfer target for Liverpool this summer.

Yet the links (liverpool.com) won’t be going away anytime soon if he keeps up these kinds of performances in the European Championship.

The left-sided winger was in brilliant form once more as Spain swept aside Georgia on their way to the quarter-finals.

The Athletic Bilbao attacker latched onto a long ball, racing past one defender before striking the ball fiercely past the ‘keeper at the near post.

Tell you what. You could forgive Liverpool fans for metaphorically tugging on the shirt sleeves of Richard Hughes and Co. for the club to sign him this summer!

