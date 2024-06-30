Profiling the Liverpool Players Remaining at Euro 2024

The knockout rounds of Euro 2024 are underway, and the tournament has served us some incredible games of football. Many of the matches during the group stages have been frantic with stunning goals and exciting play. The tournament is being hosted in Germany, and ten Liverpool players have been representing their nations at the finals.

Reds players have been in action for several different countries as they battle for Euros glory. This article will profile the stars in action on the continent ahead of the new season with Liverpool at Anfield.

Reds Trio Appearing for the Netherlands

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also skippers his national team and is a key player at the back for Ronald Koeman’s side. In the same group as France and Austria, Van Dijk helped his team to defeat Poland in the opener before a draw against the 2022 World Cup finalists and a defeat to Ralf Rangnick’s outfit.

Cody Gakpo, who netted 16 goals during his first full season at Anfield, got his name on the scoresheet against Poland and Austria, leaving him as the Oranje’s top scorer in Group D. Ryan Gravenberch didn’t get a game in the group stage but will be ready to feature when called upon.

The Netherlands were among the favourites in the competition at the outset and, despite a mixed group stage, they’ll fancy their chances against Romania in the round of 16 with attacking talent like Gakpo and a leader in Van Dijk at the back.

Liverpool Duo in England Team

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are both representing England at Euro 2024 with Gareth Southgate playing the former in midfield to try and get the Three Lions going with his incredible passing range and vision.

Usually one of the world’s leading right-backs, the 25-year-old was played centrally for his national team as Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal against Serbia in England’s opening group game. Liverpool fans know all about Trent’s ability on the ball and could well see him playing more games in midfield under new boss Arne Slot on his return to Liverpool after the Euros, despite Southgate axing him from that role after the draw against Denmark.

Gomez has been unused so far and will add to his 15 caps if selected in England’s remaining games. Meanwhile, fellow Reds defender Jarrel Quansah looks set for a bright future in the national team setup after he was called up to the provisional squad and placed on standby for the tournament earlier this month.

Jota the Winner for Portugal

Liverpool supporters have regularly seen Diogo Jota come off the bench and have an impact, so seeing him have an impact on Portugal’s victory over Czechia will have come as no surprise.

The 27-year-old found the net, reacting fastest after Cristiano Ronaldo’s header hit the post, only for it to be ruled out for offside. However, the move gave Portugal the impetus and confidence to go for the win, which they achieved Francisco Conceicao’s stoppage time strike.

That result set them on their way to topping Group F, even being able to ship a surprise defeat to Georgia in their most recent game. Jota will hope to feature more prominently in the knockout rounds, having had just 43 minutes in the group stage.

Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros could only watch on from the bench as the Czechs conceded and, having spent last season on loan at Sturm Graz, could come up against Jota during Reds training in future. His nation’s involvement at Euro 2024 ended after defeat to Turkiye on Wednesday.

Robertson Unable to Guide Scotland to Knockouts

Andy Robertson and Scotland endured a torrid opener losing to hosts Germany on the first night of the Euros but restored pride with a hard-fought draw with Switzerland before a last-gasp defeat to Hungary saw them eliminated in the group stage.

The left back is no stranger to going deep in to the Champions League with Liverpool but was unable to repeat the trick with his nation this summer.

Szoboszlai Captaining Hungary

Many people had tipped Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary to be dark horses in the competition, but two defeats in the opening two group games have seen the side disappoint ultimately left their concluding win over Scotland in vain.

The Liverpool midfielder set up his nation’s only goal in the 3-1 loss against Switzerland, but the Hungarians exited as one of the two worst third-placed finishers, having had to wait three days after their final game for their fate to be confirmed.

Summing Up

Liverpool are one of the top club teams in Europe, possessing a squad packed with talent as ten players represented their nations at Euro 2024 in Germany. While Van Dijk, Gakpo and Alexander-Arnold are among the favourites to win the competition this summer, Robertson and Szoboszlai have seen their involvement at the finals come to an end.

With Slot replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield, it’s a big summer for everyone associated with the Reds. Following the conclusion of the Euros, attention will turn back to club football as Liverpool strive for more silverware over the next 12 months.

