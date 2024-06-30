Liverpool ready to include ‘outstanding’ maestro as part of deal to secure Anthony Gordon – report

Liverpool rejected Newcastle’s proposal to sell Anthony Gordon in exchange for Jarell Quansah, although Anfield chiefs may be more amenable to including a different Reds player as part of a potential deal.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Saturday morning, the Magpies were prepared to offload the 23-year-old this week in order to comply with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), but LFC didn’t want to lose their young defender.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the Merseysiders could reach out to the St James’ Park outfit about a potential package of £50m plus Caoimhin Kelleher in order to land the England winger.

Gordon is believed to be open to a move to Liverpool, and despite agreeing a £33m deal to sell Yakuba Minteh to Brighton, Newcastle are still seeking to raise funds prior to tonight’s PSR deadline.

The reported proposal from Liverpool’s side makes it quite clear that they’re keen to sign Gordon, so long as on terms which are amenable to Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

From Newcastle’s perspective, the chance to secure £50m as well as a goalkeeper dubbed ‘outstanding‘ by Jurgen Klopp would surely be too inviting to turn down, and we’d be surprised if they don’t accept the proposal.

Kelleher has voiced his desire to establish himself as an undisputed starter elsewhere, and it’s a status that he deserves given his performances for the Reds, but LFC should only move him in if it’s to a club where he’d be a firm first-choice.

It’s something that he should get at St James’ Park, although Nick Pope probably won’t be the easiest ‘keeper to displace.

Should the proposed deal go through, Liverpool would be very well stocked in attack but left in need of a backup goalkeeper to Alisson Becker, unless the plan is to have Vitezslav Jaros as number two off the back of winning the Austrian double on loan at Sturm Graz.

Given Newcastle’s need to stay on the right side of PSR regulations, this is a potential transfer which could develop quickly. If it does, hopefully it’ll prove to be a smart one from Edwards and Hughes.

