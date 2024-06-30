‘Vulnerable’ – Journalist suggests Liverpool could ‘try to exploit’ Newcastle over Anthony Gordon

One journalist has suggested that Newcastle’s vulnerability regarding profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) could enable clubs to ‘exploit’ them in the pursuit of valuable assets such as Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies had proposed a deal to sell the 23-year-old to Liverpool in exchange for Jarell Quansah, but the Reds turned it down as they didn’t want to lose the defender. Reports of a £50m plus Caoimhin Kelleher offer have since emerged.

Taking to X on Saturday amid a flurry of reports stemming from St James’ Park, Luke Edwards claimed that the Tynesiders have created a mess over their PSR concerns and left themselves exposed to having other clubs dictate terms when it comes to potential transfers.

The Daily Telegraph journalist posted: “Newcastle have also learned a very hard lesson the last few days. If you are vulnerable, clubs will try to exploit you. They are fighting a battle almost with themselves at the moment. They opened door to talk of [Alexander] Isak and Gordon leaving and are now trying to shut it again.”

Newcastle have also learned a very hard lesson the last few days. If you are vulnerable, clubs will try to exploit you. They are fighting a battle almost with themselves at the moment. They opened door to talk of Isak and Gordon leaving and are now trying to shut it again #NUFC — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 29, 2024

READ MORE: Liverpool ready to include ‘outstanding’ maestro as part of deal to secure Anthony Gordon

READ MORE: Liverpool at top of queue for Euro 2024 colossus after Premier League rivals see offer turned down

One point that Edwards has repeatedly stressed is Newcastle’s reluctance to sell Isak and Gordon unless they were literally left with no choice but to do so.

The Magpies’ hand has been strengthened over the past 24 hours by agreeing to two sales, a £33m deal to offload Yakuba Minteh to Brighton, and Elliott Anderson joining Nottingham Forest.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Whether that’ll be enough to keep the PSR wolf from the door ahead of tonight’s accounting deadline remains to be seen, but it’ll surely lessen their willingness to sell the former Everton winger to Liverpool as a matter of urgency.

That said, the Reds’ reported offer of £50m plus Kelleher for Gordon must seem very inviting from a Newcastle perspective. Yes they’d be losing their reigning Player of the Year, but the top-up to their bank balance and the arrival of a superb goalkeeper would mitigate that hugely.

Even with Minteh and Anderson heading out the door, LFC might still sense an opportunity to get the England forward if a sense of chaos continues to linger at St James’ Park. If it doesn’t happen today, they might seek to pounce later in the summer, or possibly in the lead-up to the next major PSR pinch point.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions