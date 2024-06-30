(Image) Every Trent critic made to look a fool after Kyle Walker snapshot emerges

Do you know what every Liverpool fan is absolutely sick to their back teeth of hearing?

We’ll give you a strong clue. It has something to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold – and it’s not about his on-the-ball work.

But how on earth can the Reds vice captain get slaughtered online and by pundits alike when first-name-on-the-teamsheet Kyle Walker is grossly out of position?

A snapshot of England’s clash with Slovakia shows the Manchester City defender completely failing to pick up a man on the edge of the box as Francesco Calzona’s men attack the Three Lions’ box.

Criminal defending.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @rafsenal: