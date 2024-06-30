What Anthony Gordon really thinks about Liverpool transfer move as Reds ‘retain an interest’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has now outlined Anthony Gordon’s frame of mind when it came to a potential exit from Newcastle United this summer.

The England international was understood to be open to a potential change of clubs, though hardly appeared to be pushing for that eventuality.

As things turned out, the Magpies managed to meet their PSR requirements through sales like that of Reds-linked Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion.

“With the pressure of Financial Fair Play, Newcastle had a couple of complicated weeks to find solutions,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“As of now, Sunday evening, everything is fine for Newcastle because they sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30m after the player rejected a move to Olympique Lyon.”

The Guardian reporter went on to add: “Anthony Gordon was one more player discussed in terms of outgoings when Newcastle had to face the possibility of losing one of the stars they had on the team because of FFP.

“They had a discussion with Liverpool, exploring the possibility of a swap deal. Liverpool retain an interest in Anthony Gordon. Liverpool believe he is a very talented player. The player was also open to the situation just waiting for Newcastle to make the best decision. So not to leave Newcastle but open to any situation.

“The reality is they were never close; the only way to make it happen was for Newcastle to drop the price. It never happened. So Gordon and Isak were never really close to leaving the club.”

The 23-year-old winger registered 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) for Eddie Howe’s men in 2023/24.

What do Liverpool need in the summer window?

Let’s be clear here: We absolutely admire Gordon as a footballer and we wouldn’t necessarily be disappointed if he made the switch to Anfield this summer.

However, as a left-sided winger, it raises questions as to the need for his signature.

Don’t forget that Liverpool still have the likes of Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz available (not to mention Darwin Nunez) to play on the left flank.

It’s the opposing flank where we’re seriously short of options beyond first-choice Mo Salah.

As far as we’re concerned, then, we’d feel considerably more reassured to witness the club pushing for a long-term understudy for our Egyptian King.

