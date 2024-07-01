Alexander-Arnold’s one-word response to England winner says a lot about current mood

Trent Alexander-Arnold has laughably been pulled out of a struggling England side and even when on the brink of elimination, he still sat on the bench.

Despite not being handed a second of the first knockout fixture, our No.66 was quick to take to his Instagram story after the heroics of Jude Bellingham.

Uploading a video of the goal, the Scouser also used the caption: ‘Limbssss 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿’.

For someone who could quite easily be bitter about a lack of game time, our vice captain has shows resolute maturity and is wishing his teammates the best from the bench.

Gareth Southghate’s job was saved by the Real Madrid midfielder and now it remains to be seen whether there will be any tinkering with the side before the match with Switzerland.

Many calls for Kyle Walker to be pushed to left back and our man to play in his natural position, only grew louder as the game progressed against Slovakia.

Now time will tell whether this is listened to by the former Middlesbrough coach who seems determined to get the worst out of a talented group of players.

You can view Alexander-Arnold’s upload via his Instagram stories:

